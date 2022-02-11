Watch
Kwik Trip is out of coffee cups, you'll need to bring your own

Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 11, 2022
LA CROSSE — Attention to everyone who ever goes to Kwik Trip, the gas station has ran out of coffee cups. Seriously.

The company posted on Facebook saying, "...we're out of coffee cups. (Actually, a gas station that shall not be named stole them... I wish I was kidding.)"

Given this cup shortage, you are asked to bring your own cup. Or rather, any receptacle that can hold a liquid. Some of Kwik Trip's suggestions are the Batmobile, a fanny pack, Wilson the volleyball, and a dog dish. A coffee cup or thermos works too, but that's just not as fun.

