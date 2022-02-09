Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off returns to Fiserv Forum this December

MILWAUKEE — Once again, the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off men's college hockey tournament at Fiserv Forum will be held December 28-29.

According to Fiserv Forum, the tournamnet will include the University of Wisconsin, defending NCAA National Champion and currently No. 9 ranked Massachusetts, No. 19 Clarkson and Lake Superior State.

"We are proud to have exciting college hockey return to Fiserv Forum for the second year in a row as we continue to offer a diverse list of events at the arena," said Peter Feigin, President of Fiserv Forum and the Milwaukee Bucks. "Milwaukee has a rich history of college hockey tournaments and we are thrilled to continue the tradition by hosting Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off again with a terrific field of teams."

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday, December 28, and the Championship game and third-place game will be held on Thursday, December 29. Matchups and tickets will be available at a later date.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Kwik Trip @HolidayFaceoff is returning this December. 🤩 Tickets will go on sale SOON!



Details 🏒 https://t.co/Er9oxPVarp pic.twitter.com/L1RI3gQmxw — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) February 9, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip