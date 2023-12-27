Kwanzaa celebration kicks off in Milwaukee: "Honoring our roots"

MILWAUKEE — Over 100 people gathered at a northside staple Tuesday night to celebrate the beginning of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration honoring Black history and culture.

For 36 years, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society has hosted an opening ceremony for the holiday.

“What’s so important is that the holiday keeps living, that it’s embedded in families and young people. It’s Kwanzaa that gives them determination to move forward, to get an education, to be a good father,” Clayborn Benson, founder of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, said.

People all over the community came together to celebrate and reflect on African American culture through seven key values.

Each night of the next week, one of the seven principles are taught:

Unity (umoja) Self-determination (kujichagulia) Collective Responsibility (ujima) Cooperative Economic (ujamaa) Purpose (nia) Creativity (kuumba) Faith (imani)

Fathers Making Progress cohosted the event for the first time.

“As African Americans, those who have been through some horrific things and have been disconnected, this is an opportunity to celebrate,” Terron Edwards, President of Fathers Making Progress, said.

“I have my family-family at home, but I also have my community-family, folks I’ve seen going on 20 years.”

At the ceremony, there was dance, libations, and laughter along with community groups and vendors.

“You look forward to doing it every year. It’s family, so it’s nice seeing each other and having a nice representation of being Black and having fun with each other,” Gabrielle Lamar, a dancer Nefertari African Dance Company, smiled.

Benson said Milwaukee was the second city to have a Kwanzaa celebration back in 1967. Since then, it has continued to grow.

