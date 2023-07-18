KUSD employee charged, leads deputies on pursuit after stalking ex-girlfriend

YORKVILLE, Wis. — A custodian for the Kenosha Unified School District was arrested after prosecutors say he led deputies on a pursuit after stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Octavis Leverson, 47, was recently charged with one felony count of stalking, one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of obstructing an officer, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

On July 12, a Racine County deputy was dispatched to the 21000 block of Spring Street in the Village of Yorkville around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman saw her ex-boyfriend's car parked outside of her work when she got there at 6:30 a.m. She told authorities Leverson was stalking her. The woman alleged he continually harasses her despite him being blocked. The complaint says Leverson would send her transactions on a cash app to be able to send a message.

Leverson told deputies he was attempting to contact her and waiting for her to come out. When deputies asked why, Leverson said he was trying to get back with her. Deputies asked Leverson to get out of the car and began to open the door. However, the complaint says Leverson grabbed the door and drove away. A police pursuit then began.

The pursuit lasted over eight miles with Leverson reaching speeds between 80-110 mph in a 55 mph zone. Leverson then attempted to flee on foot into nearby woods. The pursuit ended when Leverson fell in a swampy area. A work ID for the Kenosha Unified School District was discovered during a search. According to an agenda from a school board meeting, Leverson was a custodian at Indian Trail High School.

The complaint says in a November 2022 Racine County case, Leverson was charged with strangulation and suffocation (repeater), battery (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater), and vehicle operator flee/elude. He was released on bond, which was still in effect on July 12.

Leverson is now being held on a $5,000 cash bond. He returns to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

