Kompali Tacos y Tortas now serving tacos at 3rd St. Market Hall

MILWAUKEE — 3rd St. Market Hall has a new vendor and they will be serving up tacos!

Kompali Tacos y Tortas recently opened at the downtown Milwaukee food hall. Owners Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar co-own one prior Kompali location on Brady Street and C-Viche on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View.

Officials say Kompali's menu at 3rd St. Market Hall will mostly draw from their Brady Street location.

Kompali will serve authentic tacos and Mexican tortas, as well as house-made agua frescas, horchata, esquite, churros, quesadillas, and pork beans. According to a news release, the menu also includes classics from their other location like Argentinian steak, al pastor tacos, grilled chicken, and carne asada. Additionally, they serve soy chorizo and fried avocado tacos for their vegetarian guests.

“We’ve gotten a lot of great support from Milwaukee since we first opened C-Viche in 2015. That encouragement helped us grow more and more and more,” said Kompali co-owner Karlos Soriano. “We’re happy to be part of 3rd St. Market Hall and bring back this side of town. We used to come shop here back in the day, so it’s cool to see it come back."

Kompali Tacos y Tortas opens daily at 11 a.m. Click here for more information and a look at the menu.

