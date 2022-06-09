Komatsu Mining preparing for official opening of new $285M campus

MILWAUKEE — Its been four years in the making and now Komatsu Mining's new $285 million campus is preparing for an official opening later this month.

The new campus is on a brownfield site in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

Kenny Yoo/Milwaukee Business Journal

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Komatsu Mining broke ground on the project in September 2020 and initial city of Milwaukee approvals go back to 2018. Office staffed moved to the new building last fall from Honey Creek Corporate Center and Komatsu's historic campus in West Milwaukee.

The 180,000-square-foot office building includes a full-service cafeteria, multi-media conference rooms, laboratories, and a ton of natural light.

Kenny Yoo/Milwaukee Business Journal

The 430,000-square-foot manufacturing facility produces the major components of large mining machines. This includes electric rope shovels, hybrid shovels, draglines and blasthole drills, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The new plant is under one roof compared to the West Milwaukee campus that includes 35 buildings. The oldest sections of that building go back to 1905.

Kenny Yoo/Milwaukee Business Journal

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the equipment in the new plant is being sourced from a combination of machinery and devices at the West Milwaukee facility, new purchases and Komatsu facilities in China.

Komatsu Mining's partners on the project were Hunzinger Construction, EUA and Graef.

