Komatsu Mining Corp. begins move into new Milwaukee headquarters

Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 13:56:50-04

MILWAUKEE — Komatsu Mining Corporation begun relocating employees into its new headquarters in the Milwaukee Harbor District on Friday, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company’s previous headquarters were located at the Honey Creek Corporate Center on Milwaukee’s west side.

Construction on the $285 million building began in 2018, and the move into the new headquarters is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. The new building complex, which overlooks the Kinnickinnic River, includes office space, engineering and robotics labs, a customer experience center, and a training center.

