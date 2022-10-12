Kohl's will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

MILWAUKEE — Kohl's Corp. announced Tuesday it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day again this year.

Kohl's kept its stores closed on the holiday in 2020 and 2021. This year, Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 24.

Kohl's isn't the only retailer making the move. Last year, Target Corp. announced it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in the future.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kohl's decision was initially a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and customers were expected to start holiday shopping earlier due to safety concerns. Kohl's decided to keep the schedule after a positive customer reception.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Kohl's began marketing its holiday promotions earlier this month and plans to offer "thousands of deals" in November. This includes a seven-day Black Friday early access event. From Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) through Christmas Eve, customers can earn Kohl's Cash daily.

600 in-store Sephora beauty shops will open in Kohl's stores this holiday season. The partnership is expected to be a "big traffic driver," according to chief executive officer Michelle Gass.

