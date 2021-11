Kohl's to open nationwide at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's announced its plans for Black Friday on Tuesday, stating stores nationwide will open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

Kohl's stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

See below for store hours for the full week:

Sunday, November 21 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Monday, November 22 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Tuesday, November 23 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Wednesday, November 24 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Thursday, November 25 Closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday



Friday, November 26 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.



Saturday, November 27 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

To find your nearest store, visit the Kohl's store locator.

