MILWAUKEE — Kohl's Corp. is expected to open a store in the Hub640 building near Wisconsin and Vel R. Phillips in downtown Milwaukee.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the smaller-format store will take over the space vacated by Boston Store. A formal announcement is planned for Friday.

The store would be one of the largest retailers downtown, marking the first to move back to Wisconsin Avenue since the transformation of the Shops of Grand Avenue, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Hub640 has been vacant since 2018 when the Boston Store closed. The Milwaukee Business Journal says Kohl's had been in talks to lease the space since 2019, but the concept was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes shortly after Kohl's ended talks to be sold to Franchise Group.

