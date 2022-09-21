Kohl's to offer free electric vehicle charging at over 140 locations

MILWAUKEE — Kohl's will offer free electric vehicle charging at over 140 store locations to celebrate National Drive Electric Week starting this Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Of those, six Kohl's locations in the Milwaukee area will offer EV charging (which can be found on Google Maps).

Since 2011, Kohl's has installed more than 300 electric vehicle charging stations to reduce the company's and customer's environmental footprint, the Menomonee Falls-based company said in a statement Wednesday.

From the last count, there are 956 public charging stations across Wisconsin. Compare that with Minnesota, which has 1,282, and Michigan with 2,319, and Illinois which has 2,444.

The U.S. Department of Transportation just approved $900 million for 35 states. The goal is to cover 53,000 miles of highway with a fast and reliable charging network. According to a news release, it was announced that the Federal Highway Administration approved Wisconsin's plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure initiative.

That approval allows the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan that was introduced in July 2022. The goal is to build a fleet of approximately 60 new fast charging stations for electric vehicles every 50 miles and no more than one mile off the exits of major fuel corridors in Wisconsin. Currently, those fuel corridors include five Interstates: 1-90, 1-94, I-43, I-41, and I-535; seven U.S. highways: US 53, US 151, parts of US 51, WIS 29, US 2, and US 141, and all of US 8 and US 41.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip