Kohl's store in downtown Milwaukee to have grand opening Nov. 3

Posted at 7:35 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 20:35:10-04

MILWAUKEE — The Kohl's store in downtown Milwaukee will have its grand opening on Nov. 3.

The new store, located inside the city's Hub640 building near Wisconsin and Vel R. Phillips, once housed its former competitor, Boston Store, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The new store is 35,000 square feet. Having smaller-format stores is part of the company's growth strategy.

The downtown location will have three entrances; off of Wisconsin Ave., from the 3rd St. Market Hall, and from the Vel Phillips Ave. parking structure elevator.

The new store will also include Milwaukee products from brands MilwaukeeHome. It will offer self-pickup, self-checkout, and Amazon returns.

