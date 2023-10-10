Kohl's store in downtown Milwaukee to have grand opening Nov. 3

MILWAUKEE — The Kohl's store in downtown Milwaukee will have its grand opening on Nov. 3.

The new store, located inside the city's Hub640 building near Wisconsin and Vel R. Phillips, once housed its former competitor, Boston Store, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The new store is 35,000 square feet. Having smaller-format stores is part of the company's growth strategy.

The downtown location will have three entrances; off of Wisconsin Ave., from the 3rd St. Market Hall, and from the Vel Phillips Ave. parking structure elevator.

The new store will also include Milwaukee products from brands MilwaukeeHome. It will offer self-pickup, self-checkout, and Amazon returns.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip