Kohl's offers 30 percent discount on Veterans Day for military members

Posted at 8:39 PM, Nov 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Veterans Day is this Thursday and stores, such as Kohl's, are trying to recognize military members.

From Thursday through Sunday, Veterans and active and former military personnel and their immediate families will receive 30 percent off their in-store purchase.

Not only discounts, but Kohl's says they support members of the military and their families through career opportunities, volunteer programs to give back, and they offer a way for associates to connect with fellow service members through Kohl's Veteran & Military Business Resource Group (BRG).

