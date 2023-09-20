Kohl’s hiring 700 associates in Milwaukee area for 2023 holiday season

MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s says it is recruiting for a variety of positions with seasonal associate openings across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers, for the holiday season.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin-based company, they are trying to fill more than 700 open roles in the Milwaukee area.

Kohl's is hosting two hiring events Sept. 21-23 and Oct. 12-14 where candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

This weekend’s hiring event (Thursday, Sept 21-Saturday, Sept. 23) will run from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Interested candidates can stop by their local Kohl’s store to apply and conduct an immediate on-site interview.

Kohl’s distribution and e-fulfillment centers have virtual hiring events planned for the weekend. Candidates can apply online and receive an offer within a few days.

In addition to competitive wages and benefits, Kohl’s offers its associates flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, along with occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off.





Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply today at Careers.Kohls.com [careers.kohls.com] or by texting APPLY to 24508.







