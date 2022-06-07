Kohl's enters exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group for possible sale

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's Corp. announced Monday it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, Inc. for a possible sale.

Franchise Group is looking to buy the company for $60 per share. Kohls and Franchise Group have established a three-week exclusive negotiations period.

Franchise Group owns brands like The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, and American Freight.

There is no guarantee that any agreement will be reached.

"The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow (Franchise Group) and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohls said in a statement Monday,

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kohl's stock price closed Monday at $42.12 per share. It jumped $5.68 per share in after hours trading to $47.80 per share as of 7:50 p.m. CST.

