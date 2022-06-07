Watch
Kohl's enters exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group for possible sale

JOSH REYNOLDS/AP
A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. The department store chain said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its Sephora-branded shops to 850, among other moves. Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday, March 7, 2022 ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, file)
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 21:29:13-04

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's Corp. announced Monday it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, Inc. for a possible sale.

Franchise Group is looking to buy the company for $60 per share. Kohls and Franchise Group have established a three-week exclusive negotiations period.

Franchise Group owns brands like The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, and American Freight.

There is no guarantee that any agreement will be reached.

"The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow (Franchise Group) and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohls said in a statement Monday,

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kohl's stock price closed Monday at $42.12 per share. It jumped $5.68 per share in after hours trading to $47.80 per share as of 7:50 p.m. CST.

