Kohl’s donates $250K to Milwaukee Public Museum

Kohl’s has announced that it plans to continue its long-standing partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum with a $250,000 donation.

The donation will continue to support "Kohl's Thank You Thursday', a free day at the museum on the first Thursday of every month for all visitors.

“Kohl’s is proud to continue its partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum and to be able to provide Milwaukee-area families and visitors to our city with free access to the museum through the long-standing tradition of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays after a challenging year for many,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “We are continually inspired by how the Museum strives to strengthen the connections between people and their natural surroundings, and we are looking forward to their bright future ahead as a strong partner in the community.”

The first 'Thank You Thursday' of 2021 will take place on Thursday, March 18th.

Kohl's reports that since the launch of 'Thank You Thursdays' in 2015, nearly 190,000 guests have been granted free admission to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

“We are thankful for Kohl’s generous support to help us deliver our mission to inspire curiosity, excite minds and increase the desire to preserve and protect our world’s natural and cultural diversity,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “In offering free admission to the Museum through Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, we are able to drive engagement with the museum by offering families a no-cost option to explore and connect with our exhibits and collections.”

