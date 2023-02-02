Kohl's appoints Tom Kingsbury as CEO

MILWAUKEE — Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's announced Tom Kingsbury was unanimously appointed by its Board of Directors as Chief Executive Officer, effective Thursday.

Kingsbury served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since Dec. 2, 2022, and will continue to serve on the Company's Board. He replaced Michelle Gass after Gass left last year to become president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company says Kingsbury has over 40 years of experience in the retail industry and has served in executive leadership and board roles at Kohl's, Burlington Stores, Inc., and The May Department Stores Company.

“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” said Kingsbury. “During the last few months, I have seen the passion and dedication of the Kohl’s team and the unique value we can bring to our customers nationwide. I look forward to partnering with the Board and leadership team to build on our strengths and deliver on our strategy for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Kohl's also announced Thursday that the company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors GP, LLC. Macellum agreed to a multi-year standstill, voting, and other provisions.

