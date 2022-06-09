Kohler Arts Centers receives $1M grant for new fellowship program

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) in Sheboygan recently received a $1 million grant from the Lenore G. Tawney Foundation to establish an endowment funding for a new fellowship program.

The fellowship will be dedicated to the study of the Lenore Tawney Collection at JMKAC and the development of projects based on that study, according to JMKAC.

The endowment will support the new Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship, to be awarded annually to a scholar, writer, curator, or artist. They will pursue projects using the Arts Center's Tawney collection as a basis or inspiration for their work.

In addition to the grant, the Foundation is providing JMKAC with $50,000 to operate the fellowship in its first year. The first fellow will be announced in 2023 and will begin in the summer of 2023.

"Through the generosity of the Tawney Foundation, the Arts Center will be able to bring in new voices and diverse perspectives on the collection and the ongoing relevance of Tawney’s life’s work,” said John Michael Kohler Arts Center Director Amy Horst. “We are grateful for the foundation’s gift and enthusiastic about the opportunities it will provide for new research and new works of art.”

