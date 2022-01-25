Knellsville 4H Club wins Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor creation contest

The Knellsville 4H Club in Ozaukee County is learning the sweet rewards of victory.

The Club was the Grand Prize Winner of the Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest. They've won an ice cream party and have been awarded $500.

Their winning flavor, Haystack, features vanilla ice cream with layers of peanuts, caramel and crunch candies. Entries were judged by a panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest.

Leaders with Wisconsin 4H say the contest was a great opportunity for 4H youth to work together and develop something unique. This year's winning flavor will be available for purchase this summer. The annual contest has led to other great flavors, like Wisconsin Campfire S'More, Deep Woods, and Deep Space.

"We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4H organization through our annual flavor contest. The project requires collaboration, teamwork and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor," says Ken Kohlwey, President of Cedar Crest Ice Cream. "Every year, we look forward to reading the entries that come in and sharing the winning flavor with our customers."

There were four other finalists. They'll also receive an ice cream party for their creativity.

