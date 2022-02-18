Klondike Choco Taco returns to some Milwaukee Taco Bell locations

MILWAUKEE — Taco Bell has brought back the Klondike Choco Taco but only in Milwaukee and Los Angeles.

For a limited time, you can visit the Milwaukee area Taco Bell locations below and buy the nostalgic favorite for $2.99 plus tax.

2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105

7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142

4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143

12120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142

230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215

920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149

8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154

1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

This is the first time in seven years that Taco Bell has sold the Choco Tacos, and they will only be available now for a limited time.

"We're excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” said Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

There’s a lot of things we’d do for a Klondike Choco Taco. What would you do? Grab one today available at select Wisconsin and California Taco Bell locations for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/DMUgP9hWt2 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 17, 2022

According to Taco Bell, the Choco Taco has a crunchy, thick-coated chocolatey outside, and a creamy, fudge-swirled inside topped with peanuts.

Not only is the sweet treat coming back for Taco Bell's 60th anniversary, but for Klondike's 100th as well.

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” said Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream United States. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

