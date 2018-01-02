The Cool Fool Kite Festival in Veteran's Park has been a New Year's Day outdoor tradition. Organizers said 2018 was one of the coldest in its 31 year history.

"I like the kites and its a beautiful day, but it's really cold," said Gabby Slowinski, Milwaukee.

Flying a kite still works when you're all bundled up.

"Just keep it moving I guess is the main thing," said John Pinkstone, Milwaukee.

It doesn't matter how cold it gets the organizer said families still head to the lake front New Year's Day.

"Every year we invite people to come out and fly a kite to bring in the New Year and I always say what would you rather do go jump in the lake on New Year's day or fly a kite," said Scott Fisher, Gift of Wings.

It's become a tradition for many families.

"I remember like not being as much snow even not having green grass before. I never remember it being this cold," said Theresa Mannion, Janesville.

The temperature didn't keep people home.

"No, it's not," said Mannion.

Ice carvers adjusted to the bitter cold.

"We usually fuse the blocks together with water and when we do that the water is water so it's not 32 yet so that means it's a 40 degree temperature change and the ice block will shatter if it has too much of a temperature chance. We have to be very careful about assembling the pieces," said Mike Lechtenver, Quiet Ice Carvers.

Some might not have stayed at the festival as long as usual and not everyone felt like flying a kite Monday, but it was definitely a party.