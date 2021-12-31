Kinn Guesthouse partnering with area businesses for event space at 2nd location downtown

MILWAUKEE — The Kinn Guesthouse located at 2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. is partnering with local event companies for a events space in their new downtown location.

The Kinn currently offers lodging at their Bay View location. The downtown Kinn location at 600 N. Broadway is set to open in March of 2022 and will feature an events space called The Lookout, which will be a partnership with Morr Events and Hidden Kitchen MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Hotel officials say the new location will be open by Valentine's Day weekend in 2022, and they hope to begin booking events by the second half of March.

The downtown location will have 31 rooms with a communal commercial kitchen on each floor. It will also operate a zero-contact check in, COVID-19 safety and air filtration systems and a 24-hour interactive concierge.

Rooms are to be at least 500 square feet and feature art and artifacts from Milwaukee residents, according to the BizJournal.

The Lookout is a 3,500-square-foot indoor and outdoor rooftop space. It will be able to host 125 guests.

Morr Events is a local event planning team that specializes in weddings, and Hidden Kitchen MKE caters weddings and events locally.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip