Kilbourn School's annual kickball match: Teachers vs students

Kilbourn Elementary marks the end of the school year with a 30-year tradition.
The school’s annual kickball game puts the 5th-grade class and the teachers head-to-head with each other.
Over the years the teachers say they've come out on top and this year was no different.
Teachers and staff take this game very seriously.
Students knew they were up for some tough competition. The fifth graders said they tried to prepare for what would shape up to be the challenge of their kickball careers.
As the teachers took to the field, they were so confident they would prevail. History was on their side. In thirty-plus years the teachers say they have never lost.
The final score had the teachers up by five runs. The students weren't able to pull it off this year.
