Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels reopen after getting upgrades

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels are now back open after crews closed the tunnels last spring for repairs and upgrades.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared photos of the upgraded tunnels Friday as drivers revisit the well-used transit corridor for the first time in months.

WisDOT says the tunnels underwent surface repairs, lighting maintenance, cleaning, signing and pavement marking.

The Kilbourn tunnels were closed this spring for surface repairs, lighting maintenance, cleaning, signing and pavement marking. Looking good!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/cybGOKsLn0 — WisDOT Southeast Region (@WisDOTsoutheast) September 3, 2021

