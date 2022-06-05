Watch
Kiel School threats: NBC 26 goes searching for answers

NBC 26
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jun 05, 2022
KIEL (NBC 26) — Thursday, the Kiel Area school board announced that a Title IX investigation involving three middle school students has been closed.

NBC 26 has tried to hear from community leaders since these threats began.

“Everybody get nervous because it’s been 10-12 days continuously,” said Bharat Eista, Clark Gas Station Co-Owner who explains to us how much he’s worried about these threats.

He said that Friday morning, police came to search his gas station.

“They try to find out if there is bomb you know. Nothing here, they go back,” Eista said. “They targeted this gas station also. Three gas stations I think in the town. One here, I don’t know the other two.”

NBC 26 went knocking on doors to get answers. We started off at the Kiel City Hall, but the person at the front desk said that no one is taking comments at this time.

The Kiel Police Chief has also repeatedly declined any on-camera interviews with NBC 26.

Chief Funkhouser is referring us to statements on social media.

NBC 26 went to the police station to see if we could ask Chief Funkhouser some questions in-person and dispatch told us the chief wasn’t in.

We also walked over to the district office which has also been unresponsive.

No one answered the doors, it appeared no one was inside.

We followed up with a phone call to the superintendent. He didn’t pick up and we left a voicemail.

We took these steps in an effort to help people in Kiel who may be concerned by the situation that has plagued the city for the past few weeks.

“Yeah I’m also scared about this thing. Everybody is scaring so bad, pointing here in this area. It’s very bad,” Eista said.

