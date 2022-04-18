Kidz Bop is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this August

MILWAUKEE — Kidz Bop Live is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair!

This group will perform their chart-topping hits at the State Fair Main Stage Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin State Fair, this will be the ultimate pop concert for kids and grown-ups to dance and sing along to.

Kidz Bop will perform top hits, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. All seating is reserved, and tickets are $25 and $35.

Each ticket provides admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

To purchase tickets now, click here.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip