Kids get in free these days at Old World Wisconsin

EAGLE, Wis. — The back-to-school season is right around the corner, and free events for kids are becoming few and far between.

This Aug. Old World Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy. 67. Eagle, WI) is offering free admission to kids 12 and under on these days:

Aug. 2 - 6 (Wednesday - Sunday)

Aug. 9 - 13 (Wednesday - Sunday)

Admission for children is typically $13, so this is a great opportunity for large families to get in some bonding time before back-to-school.

Old World is offering this experience due to their second year in a row being voted in the “Top 20 Places to Take Kids in Milwaukee.”

Some interactive experiences for kids to enjoy involve shopping in the general store, trying on period clothing, learning how to weave, and spinning wool.

"Voted the #1 Place to Take Your Kids in the Milwaukee area, Old World Wisconsin is a 600-acre history and nature park where you discover Wisconsin's roots. Through immersive settings and interactive experiences, step into the daily lives of Wisconsin's early immigrants as you help with chores and cooking, try your hand at crafts and trades and play - yes, even the grown-ups... This is where history comes alive," Old World Wisconsin said on its website.

Travel back in time by visiting their website or booking tickets to Old World Wisconsin.

