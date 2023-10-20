Kia's software security upgrades aim to restore customer trust

WAUWATOSA, WIs. — Kia America is hosting an anti-theft software upgrade event at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa this weekend.

Eligible vehicle owners can show up at the Mayfair Mall parking lot on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You do not need an appointment.

A woman TMJ4 News interviewed Friday said her vehicle has been targeted twice by thieves.

"In May I had a break in. They broke the driver's side window out," said Ms. Carlton, who drives a Kia Forte. "The second time, they went back to try, I guess a repeat of whatever they wanted to do. They broke out the driver's side and ripped it out really bad. I mean they gutted it."

After a roughly 30-minute process, she said she gained peace of mind knowing the software in her vehicle had been updated, making it harder to steal.

"I think it's actually terrible that they've gotten a bad wrap," said Kia Rio driver Brian Wachtel who also had the update installed on his car. "I think it gives me more of a peace of mind, even."

Milwaukee Police say Kia and Hyundai make up 60% of vehicles stolen in the city since 2021.

So far in 2023, 2,468 of the 4,820 cars stolen in Milwaukee have been one of those two brands.

A Hyundai spokesperson told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins on Friday, that similar software upgrade events have been hosted in cities like Washington D.C., and St. Louis. That company is planning to host more but so far none have been finalized and scheduled for Milwaukee.

James Bell, who leads corporate communications for Kia America, says the intention of Kia's event this weekend is to make the upgrade as easy as possible for people in Southeast Wisconsin.

"The 'KIA Boyz' problem started here, in my role for the company I've been keenly aware of that and when the organization decided to roll out these series of software clinics throughout the country, I immediately took Milwaukee and put it at the top of the list," said Bell.

The software upgrade extends the anti-theft alarm and disconnects the ignition system for a longer period of time in vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 and that use a steel key ignition.

"When we talk to all enforcement all across the country, they say anything that injects time in the theft process, the thief doesn't like it," said Bell.

The upgrade has been done in over 800,000 Kia vehicles to date, but roughly two-thirds of impacted owners still need to have the upgrade installed.

Over at Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa, General Manager Steve Perkins says this event helps restore trust and confidence in the brand.

"If I can restore confidence in the brand from a certified pre-owned and pre-owned aspect, it just helps our growth," said Perkins.

It's a free event that organizers hope can help deter criminals while helping to restore confidence among Kia owners.

"Words going to be out now that there's a solution in play and anybody who wants to go out and be a part of this social media crime ring, might think twice because they now know certain vehicles won't be easy pickings," said Bell.

If you're unable to attend this weekend-long event, your local Kia dealership will help install the upgrade free of charge. The entire process doesn't take longer than your average oil change, according to company officials.

