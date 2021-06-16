Watch
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would set a statewide use of force policy for police in Wisconsin, and offer protections for officers who report abuses, is in jeopardy in the state Assembly despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

Republicans skipped over the bill Wednesday, saying an amendment was being worked on. That makes it uncertain whether the measure would be sent to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers along with others that ban the use of chokeholds and require the reporting of incidents when force was used.

Some Democratic critics say the bills don't go far enough to improve policing practices and address inequities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

