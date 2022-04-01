Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz shares life after successful Olympic run

Now that the Olympics are over, Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz is back home. He recently made a visit at his old school Addison Elementary in the Slinger school district.

He shared how his life has been since returning home.

"I've just been sitting around a lot," Stolz says. "Just getting used to not traveling. It's kind of weird doing nothing, but it's kind of enjoyable now. A little bit of training, but not much."

A workout warrior, Stolz is taking a well needed rest. However, he is not completely enjoying it. He is used to pushing it nearly 100% and now he is taking things a little more easy.

"It's nice, but it's kind of depressing, because I know I'm like not where I was when I was strong," Stolz says. "But I know I can get back to it quickly. So, just going to try to enjoy the rest as much as I can and not think about when I have to start working hard."

Stolz finished 13th and 14th out of 30 in his Olympic races. Great for a first time, but leaves him wanting more.

"I thought it was pretty good," Stolz says. "I had a couple good races, could have been better. But you know, the whole Olympic experience was just great. So, being able to walk the ceremonies and everything, altogether was great."

He won't be 18 until next month. He plans on training and adding muscle as his future continues to look so bright.

