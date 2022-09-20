Kewaskum police receive report of alligator in pond

KEWASKUM, Wis. — The Kewaskum Police Department received a report of an alligator in a pond on Sunday.

According to police, the alligator was spotted at Reigle Family Park. The department received help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but could not find the alligator.

The DNR says if there is an alligator, it might be a Black Caiman Alligator that was raised domestically and then set free by its owner.

Kewaskum police say if anyone sees the alligator, they should try to take a picture so the DNR can positively identify the animal. The DNR will use an animal rescue to relocate the alligator if it is found.

According to Crocodiles of the World, an average adult Black Caiman is 13 feet in length but can get as big as 16 feet. It is the largest member of the alligator family and the largest predator in the Amazon River basin.

