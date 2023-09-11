Kewaskum leaders hope people draw inspiration from 9/11 volunteers to take action

KEWASKUM, Wis. — On the anniversary of 9/11, community leaders in Kewaskum encouraged others to not only remember those who stepped up during the nation’s time of need but to get inspired to do the same.

Dozens gathered at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Educational Center Monday in commemoration of the attack that shook the nation 22 years ago, more than 900 miles away.

For father Gordon Haberman it’s a tragedy that hits especially close to home. His daughter Andrea Haberman was one of three former Wisconsin residents killed that day.

"Part of every day is 9/11 for us and we miss our daughter terribly,” he said.

Fuzz Martin is the president of the board of directors for Kewaskum Remembers 911 Inc. He said this year’s event is meant to highlight the importance of volunteerism and the critical role emergency medical services play in our community.

"There is a severe lack of EMT volunteers throughout our nation,” he said. “It's really important to foster that sense of volunteerism and service to our country and our communities."

Event Speaker and EMT Catherine Pampel said in the last year the percentage of Wisconsinites volunteering has fallen more than 12 percent and that’s taken a toll.

She said to make up for the decline, EMS workers in Kewaskum are having to take on 30 to 70 plus extra hours a month to cover on-call shifts.

“The need of volunteers to join and serve their countries or their communities is dire,” she told attendees.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Educational Center first opened in June 2021 after the non-profit Kewaskum Remembers was able to raise $1.1 million to build it.

At the center of the memorial is a steel beam taken from the rubble of the World Trade Center’s north tower, where Haberman’s daughter lost her life.

Haberman said it was on a trip about one decade ago to donate Andrea’s recovered belongings to a museum where he learned pieces of the building we being given out for memorials across the country. He said he shared the idea with community leaders in Kewaskun who were quick on board.

“What was heartening—is heartening: the educational component about the memorial and the groups of kids that are here today, so very thankful we were able to do this,” Haberman said. “I think she would be proud.”

