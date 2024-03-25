Kevin Bacon to attend prom at high school 'Footloose' was filmed in

In Today's Talker — Kevin Bacon is planning to attend prom at Utah's Payson High School this spring.

It was one of the sets for the movie "Footloose," and plans are in place to relocate the school at the end of the year.

Students campaigned for Bacon to come on social media, using the hashtag #BacontoPayson — the actor eventually agreed.

He had a sweet message for students on the Today show.

"I've been amazed at all the work that you've been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the recreations," Bacon said. "It hasn't gone unnoticed by me, not to mention that you've tied in sixdegrees.org, our foundation and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It's really inspirational. So thank you, thank you, and I'm going to come! I've got to come!"

His announcement was met with cheers from Payson students.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

