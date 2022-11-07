Kettle Moraine Middle School girls combine birthdays to donate gifts to 'Heavenly Babies'

DOUSMAN, Wis. — It was a magical time. A birthday party for two best friends turning 11.

Both attend Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman. They had back-to-back birthdays in July. So, they held a combined bash and declined presents. Instead, they asked for donations to an important cause.

Jolie explains, "Instead of presents, we asked for baby clothes and money so we could help a charity called Heavenly Babies."

Zoey adds, "My best friend Jolie and I, for our birthday party, we wanted to ask for 'Heavenly Baby' donations instead of gifts."

The best friends took up a collection of cash and gifts for "Heavenly Babies" run by St. Paul Catholic Church. The girls also shopped for clothes books, and plush toys to put in care packages. They were given to families with babies up to six months old in the greater Milwaukee area.

The students even caught the attention of the NBC Nightly News. Lester Holt interviewed them for an upcoming newscast.

The young ladies are learning early the joy of touching hearts ad leading with love.

"It's really an awesome organization and great opportunity and learning experience to do something good for our community and give back," says Zoey.

Jolie adds, "We couldn't have done this without each other. Our birthday party was amazing. It just feels really good."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip