Summerfest announces headliners for BMO Harris Pavilion

Summerfest has announced its 2021 lineup for the BMO Harris Pavilion.

"After the 15 months we’ve all just experienced, I cannot put into words how much my colleagues and I are looking forward to Summerfest 2021, and particularly to hosting music fans again,” said Jud Snyder, BMO’s Senior Executive for Southeast Wisconsin. “The BMO Pavilion lineup is exceptional, boasting an incredibly diverse and talented group of musicians, and it’s going to be great to be back experiencing live music again at Summerfest 2021."

The 2021 lineup includes:

September 2

Riley's L.A. Guns @ 4:00 p.m.

Bad Boy @ 8:00 p.m.

REO Speedwagon @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Leon Bridges @ 9:30 p.m.

September 4

John Waite @ 4:00 p.m.

Steely Dane @ 8:00 p.m.

STYX @ 9:30 p.m.

September 9

Soul Asylum @ 4:00 p.m.

Ronnie Nyles @ 8:00 p.m.

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts @ 9:30 p.m.

September 10

Jefferson Starship @ 4:00 p.m.

U2 Zoo @ 8:00 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls @ 9:30 p.m.

September 11

Kesha @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Tower of Power @ 4:00 p.m.T

BA @ 8:00 pm

Dropkick Murphys @ 9:30 p.m.

September 17

Ohio Players @ 4:00 p.m.

TommyGunn and Fast Company @ 8:00 p.m.

Charlie Wilson @ 9:30 p.m.

September 18

Neal Francis @ 8:00 p.m.

Black Pumas @ 9:30 p.m.

Free festival seating is available for the public on first-come, first-served basis in Sections 6-13. Reserved tickets will be available for each headliner in sections 1-5.

For more information, click here.

