Kent Lovern announces run for Milwaukee County District Attorney

Milwaukee's Chief Deputy District Attorney has announced his run for District Attorney.

Lovern has served as Chief Deputy since 2008. Under his leadership, Lovern said in a statement, "The DA's office has taken a firm stand against violent crime and improving the safety and security of our neighborhoods." Lovern says he's also been "instrumental" in holding law enforcement accountable for misconduct.

"Milwaukee County deserves a District Attorney who not only understands the complexities of the law but also the intricacies of our community," Lovern says. "My career has been dedicated to keeping our streets safe, fighting against corruption, and advocating for those who need support.”

Lovern says his campaign will be built on community safety and ensuring fairness and accountability.

"I have always believed that the safety of our community is paramount,” Lovern adds. “We need to be tough on crime, particularly violent offenses and reckless driving, to ensure that Milwaukee County is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Lovern says, if he wins the election, he wants the DA's office to build stronger partnerships with local businesses, improve home ownership rates, and create safer communities.

"As District Attorney, I will ensure that our justice system is fair and just for everyone. This means not only prosecuting crime effectively but also addressing the root causes of criminal behavior, such as mental illness and addiction, through collaborative community partnerships," Lovern says. "Our justice system must evolve to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. My vision for Milwaukee County includes a holistic approach to justice that balances proactive law enforcement with community engagement and support systems."

Lovern will run in the Partisan Primary as a Democrat on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and the General Election on November 5, 2024.



