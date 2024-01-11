Kenosha's Yee's Oriental Inn set to close its doors after nearly seven decades

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha native Willy Yee understands life is short.

“My dad, he worked until he was 80,” Yee said. “And then he got sick and two weeks later he passed. I told my wife I don’t want to do that.”

Yee’s Oriental Inn, one of Kenosha’s most iconic restaurants, plans to close its doors Sunday night.

The restaurant opened in 1955 by Lee’s parents, Robert and May Lee. Willy Yee, 62, began working there when he was barely old enough to reach the counter.

“We were little kids, filling the beer, doing whatever we can … doing dishes,” Yee said. “As I got tall enough, my dad said time for you to start learning how to cook. I was probably 14.”

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI One of the final dishes served at Yee's Oriental Inn on Thursday, just three days before the iconic Kenosha restaurant is set to close its doors.

Many customers enjoyed their final meal at Yee’s on Thursday. Some promised they’d be back again before it closed this weekend.

Kenosha native Karen Gallion has been coming to Yee’s for decades. She ordered 36 egg rolls and several other meals to take home and freeze.

“I don’t know any place else to go that has this good of food,” Gallion said. “It’s fantastic.”

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman had dinner at Yee’s Wednesday night. She was back for lunch again on Thursday.

“You walk in here and it’s kind of like Cheers,” Kerkman said. “Everybody knows each other’s name.”

Kenosha’s John Peterson also stopped in to say his goodbyes.

Peterson said he’s sad to see Yee’s Oriental Inn close. However, he’s thrilled to see Yee and his wife Fong embark on a new chapter in life.

“You have to look for the silver lining,” Peterson said. “The city is losing one of the best restaurants they’ve ever had. Willy and Fong have worked so hard. Their family has worked so hard. They deserve this.”

Kenosha’s Bruce A. Marshall Sr. enjoyed his final meal at Yee’s on Thursday. He’s retired. And understands why Yee would want to join him in the retired life.

“He’s earned it,” Marshall said. “It’s not about us. It’s about him, right? I’m going to miss him, but if you got to go, you got to go.”

Yee’s Oriental Inn is actively on the market. Yee said he has yet to receive an offer.

