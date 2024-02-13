Kenosha's Tristan Jass ready for the 'biggest game of his life'

KENOSHA, Wis. — If there was ever a basketball game created for Kenosha’s Tristan Jass this is the one.

The YouTube sensation was selected to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 6 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It’s a game he’s dreamt of for years.

“I think this will be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in, in my life,” said Jass, a 2018 Tremper High School graduate.

“This one is for me, my family, my hometown and everybody rooting for me. I need to make sure I’m prepared and ready to put on a show.”

Jass was a former Tremper varsity player with college aspirations. He made a video crossing over former Tremper history teacher Marcus Gallo in the school's gymnasium.

It went viral.

"Literally, overnight it was on every single (channel), ESPN, SportsCenter, worldwide,” Jass said. “It was just everywhere.”

The 25-year-old quickly gained thousands of social media followers. One in particular reached out to him.

It was one of Jass' favorite musical artists, Drake.

“That was a big moment for me,” Jass said. “That kind of made me realize I think I need to stick with what I’m doing on the Internet and keep making the best videos possible.”

Jass mastered a variety of trick shots and brought them to playgrounds all over the country. He has over 10 million social media followers and is no stranger to dozens of famous athletes and A-list celebrities.

He’ll play Friday on a team coached by TV personality Stephen A. Smith, rapper Lil Wayne and WNBA star A’Ja Wilson.

In Kenosha, he’s just “T-Jass.”

It’s not uncommon to spot him signing autographs, posing for photos or mingling with the locals back home.

“I love being here,” Jass said. “There’s no place like home.”



