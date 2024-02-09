Kenosha's Sunnyside Park set to receive a new playground

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Sunnyside Park is getting a makeover.

A new playground is expected to replace a run-down collection of slides, swings and climbing equipment sometime this spring, according to Katie Elder, City of Kenosha Director of Parks.

City crews were at the park on Friday dismantling a portion of the playground. Sunnyside Park, 8216 26th Ave., is located across the street from Snap-on Incorporated.

This was in response to neighbors who contacted local officials with concerns about the park.

Kenosha’s Anna Milczek took her one-year-old daughter Zosia to Sunnyside Park Friday morning.

“This park in particular deserves to be upgraded,” Milczek said. “It deserves to be nice. It deserves to be safe.”

The $40,000 project could begin shortly if temperatures remain above freezing, according to Elder. She said it would be installed before summer.

“There will be some slides, some climbing structures, some balance features and a double bay swing set,” Elder said. “It will be a really nice addition to the park.”

Sunnyside is one of two Kenosha parks receiving an upgrade this spring. Newman Park, 7611 35th Ave., is set to receive a new playground and baseball diamond.

“That would be amazing,” Milczek said. “I spend a lot of time here and the different Kenosha parks. That would really improve my quality of life and for the residents here and everybody else.”

Elder said there are approximately 50 playgrounds found at over 70 parks throughout the city of Kenosha.

