Kenosha's Petrifying Springs Biergarten season kicks off this Saturday

KENOSHA — Get your beer mugs and get ready to say, 'Prost!' The Petrifying Springs Biergarten in Kenosha will be launching for the season this weekend.

The Biergarten will be held at the Petrifying Springs Park at 5555 7th St.

Weather permitting, the schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 17, Noon - 9 pm

Sunday, April 18, Noon - 8 pm

Saturday, April 24, Noon -9 pm

Sunday, April 25, Noon - 8 pm

Saturday, May 1, Noon - 9 pm

Sunday, May 2, Noon - 8 pm

During the 'pre-season,' the Biergarten is also offering some food options: Pretzels, Brats and Frankfurters. And of course, a variety of beers are available.

Organizers say this year's festivities will be COVID-19 - safe. They describe their protocols on their website as such:

"We want to insure all our guests that we are taking the proper measures to address cleanliness of our property as well as making sure all staff is wearing protective masks. Each table will have a coaster placed on it with Red on one side and Green on the other. Red means table has been sat at and has not been sanitized if you see Green you are good to GO! Hungry? All food orders will be taken at the outside bar area this season. You will be given a number and an employee will bring the food directly to your table. Please note operations will be slightly different this season but we hope you are understanding, and we can all get back to gathering in this great place we come to love."

Head to their website and their Facebook page for more information.

