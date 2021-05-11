Watch
Kenosha's Lance Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

Posted at 11:44 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 12:48:53-04

KENOSHA -- Kenosha's Lance Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The Kenosha Police Department says it is working with the Kenosha Unified School District to reunite students with their parents. Parents should go to Mahone Middle School at noon to pick up their children, police say.

Students will be fed bag lunches while they wait to be picked up.

There's no word yet from police on the legitimacy of the bomb threat.

This is a developing story - check back for more details.

