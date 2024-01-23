Kenosha's Jefferson Elementary makes interesting discovery in its basement

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha elementary school closing after 100 years made an interesting discovery while cleaning out the basement.

Jefferson Elementary staff recently found over 30 old bicycles at the school. It plans to restore them and give the bikes to students this spring.

The bikes were obtained by a former gym teacher who felt it was important for kids to learn how to safely ride a bicycle.

“We said we’ve got to get these in the hands of our kids,” Jefferson interim principal Kristy Makowka said. “Get them out riding in the neighborhood long after Jefferson closes.”

The school contacted Kenosha native Robby Gauss, owner of Total Cyclery. Gauss said he was more than happy to lend a helping hand.

Jefferson staff then made another intriguing find.

"Robby then tells us, which we weren’t expecting, that he also went to Jefferson,” Makowka said.

Gauss spent his early years at Jefferson and the Washington Park Velodrome, the nation’s oldest operating velodrome.

He went on to become one of the most accomplished cyclists in Kenosha history.

“I think it’s great (the bikes) are going to the kids,” Gauss said.

Jefferson Elementary is celebrating its 100th year. What it didn’t realize is that the celebration will also be a farewell party.

Jefferson is one of five Kenosha Unified elementary schools set to close this year due to declining enrollment and budget deficits.

A farewell celebration will take place on June 7 at the school.

