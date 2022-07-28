KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha's first horror-themed film festival, Port of Fear, will take over Kemper Center for the Arts this weekend.

Port of Fear Film Festival will highlight independent and local Midwest filmmakers in the horror genre on Saturday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will showcase horror shorts and features, including sci-fi, fantasy, and thriller.

"We are working to bring awareness to the burgeoning Midwest film industry, including up and coming artists, while simultaneously inviting new audiences to come and explore downtown Kenosha," Port of Fear said on its website. "Our aim is to highlight local businesses as well as the local arts community."

Not only will the festival feature screenings, there will also be a meet and greet with filmmakers and Q&As. There will also be awards for Best Feature, Best Short, Best International, Best Local Film, and Audience Choice.

To see a list of official film selections, click here.

An all-day pass to Port of Fear is $35. For tickets, click here.

Kemper Center is located at 6501 3rd Ave. in Kenosha.

