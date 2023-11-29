Kenosha's BLAK Coffee hosting toy drive through Dec. 20

KENOSHA — Kenosha native DeShaun Foster is hosting the “Lois House of Love Christmas Toy Drive” through Dec. 20 at BLAK Coffee.

The inaugural event is named in honor of Foster’s aunt Lois Hughes. She bought gifts throughout the entire year and gave them to dozens of family members each Christmas.

“This is what this season is about. It’s about giving,” Foster said. “And I’ve always been taught you always have to give back to the community who gives to you. This was my way of giving back to the community the best I could.”

Kenosha’s Randy Pierce added to a growing pile of gifts inside BLAK Coffee.

“It’s a great feeling,” Pierce said. “It’s probably one of the best feelings you can do. Kids are kids. They don’t need a whole lot but at Christmas time to see a kid smile with just a simple toy, that makes my whole year.”

The toys will be distributed on Dec. 23 at BLAK Coffee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip