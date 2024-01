KENOSHA — A 71-year-old woman is dead, and two others are injured after a house fire broke out on Sunday.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the fire started at about 2 p.m., near 32nd Avenue, between 41st and 43rd Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

