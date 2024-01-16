Kenosha warming centers leaving visitors out in the cold at night

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County has 17 warming centers open to help those in need during the area’s recent deep freeze.

But what happens when they close?

“One of the hardest things we find is telling people when we close that they have to leave and go somewhere for the night,” said Mary Zorn, ELCA Outreach Center assistant executive director.

Some find shelter. Others sleep on floors. One local resident stays overnight in an unheated garage, according to Zorn.

Most remain on the street during sub-zero temperatures.

“It breaks your heart,” Zorn said. “One of the things I don’t think people realize is that when you are truly homeless, one of the things that people do is walk all night, so they don’t freeze to death.”

Zorn said Kenosha is in dire need of 24-hour shelters. The Shalom Center serves Kenosha’s homeless population and is open 24 hours a day.

It‘s typically at-capacity regardless of the weather, according to Shalom Center executive director Tamarra Coleman.

“Homelessness doesn’t have a season,” Coleman said. “For us, it’s homelessness. Whether it’s 40 degrees outside. whether it’s 100 degrees outside, whether it’s below zero, homelessness is homelessness for us.”

Area residents in need of help or a place to stay warm are encouraged to call 211 to be connected to a local resource specialist.

