Kenosha Unified School District passes 2021-22 school year plan, including virtual options

KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District passed a motion to approve its Better Together plan Tuesday evening, which includes making face coverings optional starting Wednesday.
The "Better Together 2021-22 Plan & Removal of Administrative Regulation" also includes a virtual layout for schools this fall, as detailed below, per Tuesday's school board meeting:
3k and 4k in-person only
- K-5 virtual learning will be offered separately from each individual elementary school
- Teachers will teach from a variety of schools depending on space and how many students register
- Students will be enrolled at the school where the teacher is located, rather than their boundary school or choice/charter school. For example, if a student assigned to a virtual teacher at Frank Elementary, they will be a Frank Elementary school student
- Students failing to meet expectations may be recommended to return to in-person learning
Grades 6-12 virtual learning
- Taught on a student-led learning platform, self-paced
- Won't have teachers in front of them on camera
- Courses will not encompass all of the same classes offered in person
- Students failing will be recommended to return to in-person learning
- Students will pick classes and credits
- Those applying for K-5 virtual learning program or eSchool are required to stay virtual for the entire school year
- Staffing will be based on students. For example, they don't want 35 kids in one classroom
Informational sessions:
- June 21- 5:30p- K5
- June 22- 10am- K5
- June 22- 5:30p- 6-12 eSchool
- June 23- 10a- 6-12 eSchool
Deadlines:
- June 22 - 6/27: parent/guardian virtual learning application window to open
- June 27 midnight: deadline for virtual learning application submission
View the Better Together Plan below: