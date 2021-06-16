Kenosha Unified School District passes 2021-22 school year plan, including virtual options

KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District passed a motion to approve its Better Together plan Tuesday evening, which includes making face coverings optional starting Wednesday.

The "Better Together 2021-22 Plan & Removal of Administrative Regulation" also includes a virtual layout for schools this fall, as detailed below, per Tuesday's school board meeting:

3k and 4k in-person only

K-5 virtual learning will be offered separately from each individual elementary school

Teachers will teach from a variety of schools depending on space and how many students register

Students will be enrolled at the school where the teacher is located, rather than their boundary school or choice/charter school. For example, if a student assigned to a virtual teacher at Frank Elementary, they will be a Frank Elementary school student

Students failing to meet expectations may be recommended to return to in-person learning

Grades 6-12 virtual learning

Taught on a student-led learning platform, self-paced

Won't have teachers in front of them on camera

Courses will not encompass all of the same classes offered in person

Students failing will be recommended to return to in-person learning

Students will pick classes and credits

Those applying for K-5 virtual learning program or eSchool are required to stay virtual for the entire school year

Staffing will be based on students. For example, they don't want 35 kids in one classroom

Informational sessions:

June 21- 5:30p- K5

June 22- 10am- K5

June 22- 5:30p- 6-12 eSchool

June 23- 10a- 6-12 eSchool

Deadlines:

June 22 - 6/27: parent/guardian virtual learning application window to open

June 27 midnight: deadline for virtual learning application submission

View the Better Together Plan below:

