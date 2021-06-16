Watch
Kenosha Unified School District passes 2021-22 school year plan, including virtual options

Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:14:43-04

KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District passed a motion to approve its Better Together plan Tuesday evening, which includes making face coverings optional starting Wednesday.

The "Better Together 2021-22 Plan & Removal of Administrative Regulation" also includes a virtual layout for schools this fall, as detailed below, per Tuesday's school board meeting:

3k and 4k in-person only

  • K-5 virtual learning will be offered separately from each individual elementary school
  • Teachers will teach from a variety of schools depending on space and how many students register
  • Students will be enrolled at the school where the teacher is located, rather than their boundary school or choice/charter school. For example, if a student assigned to a virtual teacher at Frank Elementary, they will be a Frank Elementary school student
  • Students failing to meet expectations may be recommended to return to in-person learning

Grades 6-12 virtual learning

  • Taught on a student-led learning platform, self-paced
  • Won't have teachers in front of them on camera
  • Courses will not encompass all of the same classes offered in person
  • Students failing will be recommended to return to in-person learning
  • Students will pick classes and credits
  • Those applying for K-5 virtual learning program or eSchool are required to stay virtual for the entire school year
  • Staffing will be based on students. For example, they don't want 35 kids in one classroom

Informational sessions:

  • June 21- 5:30p- K5
  • June 22- 10am- K5
  • June 22- 5:30p- 6-12 eSchool
  • June 23- 10a- 6-12 eSchool

Deadlines:

  • June 22 - 6/27: parent/guardian virtual learning application window to open
  • June 27 midnight: deadline for virtual learning application submission

View the Better Together Plan below:

