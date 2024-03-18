Kenosha teen arrested in gun-trafficking sting

A 16-year-old Kenosha boy was arrested as part of a gun-trafficking sting on Friday.

Investigators say it happened just over the state line in Lake County, Illinois. Sheriff's Deputies arrested a total of three people.

They say a 17-year-old met with an undercover detective in a Beach Park parking lot. Deputies day the teen threatened to shoot the detective if the detective didn't give him money.

After the detective handed over some money, the 17-year-old ran. Deputies monitoring the situation arrested him as well as two other suspects they say were working as lookouts — a 22-year-old man from Beach Park and the 16-year-old Kenosha boy.

Later, investigators got a search warrant for the 17-year-old's home and found an AR-style pistol with rifle rounds as well as other ammunition and magazines. Deputies also found several other pistols they say were used by the other suspects, as well as the money taken by the 17-year-old.

All three are currently in jail being held on various charges.

