Kenosha tactical response team activated after shooter refused to exit house: Police

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County tactical response team was deployed after a shooter ran into a house and refused to come out. But some time later the suspect surrendered peacefully, Kenosha police said.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday police announced over social media that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of 52nd Street and 19th Avenue, and said that area was closed to the public.

Just over an hour later, KPD said in an update that around 5 p.m. Thursday Kenosha police officers were near the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue when they heard gunshots. The officers then saw the shooter run into a home and refused to exit, according to police.

Kenosha County's tactical response team was activated, but police say the suspect then surrendered peacefully.

No injuries have been reported so far.

