Kenosha SWAT operation, 20th Avenue reopens, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police conducted a SWAT operation near 20th Avenue and 57th Street Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers closed 20th Avenue between 57th Street and 60th Street for the "KPD SWAT operation."

Police said, "For your safety please avoid this area and stay inside your homes if you live there."

Shortly afterward police said in an update that the operation is done and the roadway is open. "Police activity remains, conducting search of residence," according to the post.

